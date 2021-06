Even though a total of 73,359,099 have been vaccinated within the UK, the jabs do not provide 100 percent protection and it’s still possible to become infected. However, it’s not the classic three symptoms of Covid you should be looking out for. According to the scientist Professor Tim Spector – and the wealth of data collected in the Zoe Covid Symptom Study – vaccinated individuals may share one “common” symptom if they’re infected. “We’ve found that sneezing, a lot, is a more common sign of infection in those who’ve been vaccinated,” said Professor Spector.