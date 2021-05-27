Cancel
Severe COVID-19 Associated With Low Testosterone in Men

By Natasha Persaud
renalandurologynews.com
 18 days ago

Men with more severe cases of COVID-19 infection have very low levels of total testosterone, a new study finds. Men have been dying at greater rates from COVID-19 than women, leading some to speculate that hormone differences may play a role. "During the pandemic, there has been a prevailing notion...

www.renalandurologynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Biotech#Cardiovascular Disease#Hormone Therapy#Hospitalization#Jama Network Open#Icu#Covid 19 Lsb#Testosterone Therapy#Severe Disease#Severe Covid 19#Covid 19 Infection#Covid 19 Severity#Men#Mild Disease#Sex Hormones#Hormone Differences#Disease Severity#Symptoms#Milder Disease
