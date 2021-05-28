Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation prepares for annual Memorial Day Event

By News Staff
Posted by 
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alWhB_0aEnulvf00

–The Veterans of Foreign War in Atascadero met Monday at the Faces of Freedom Memorial to plan a Memorial Day Ceremony to be held at noon on Monday, May 31. Dan Smith is coordinating a clean-up effort Saturday morning to prepare the Faces of Freedom for the Memorial Day Ceremony.

The event will be held at the Faces of Freedom with some measures to accommodate precautions for COVID. There will not be any booths at the Memorial Day Event for 2021.

Former Mayor Ray Johnson will be the featured speaker. A group of Vietnam Veterans will also be honored.

There will be a flyover by the Estrella War Birds at the outset of the meeting, which begins at 12 noon, Monday, May 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFLBB_0aEnulvf00
Sculptor Mark-Greenaway talks with Veteran Al Fonzi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1vrI_0aEnulvf00
Dan Smith talks about clean-up day to prepare for the ceremony.

In Paso Robles, the Paso Robles District Cemetery canceled its annual Memorial Day event for the second year. There will be an avenue of flags for the community to drive through from Saturday through Monday. The cemetery is located at 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive.

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
107
Followers
290
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Society
Atascadero, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Atascadero, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Vietnam Veterans#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Festival
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Memorial Day Ceremony draws hundreds to Faces of Freedom memorial

–Hundreds of people attended the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial on Monday afternoon. The event opened with a flyover by retired military aircraft from the Estrella Warbirds Museum at noon. An 85-year-old veteran, George Marrett, flew the right-wing, which peeled off from the formation to represent the missing man, honoring those who did not return from their missions.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

County libraries re-opening June 22

–Beginning Tuesday, June 22, all County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries will offer services at all 14 locations. The Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Cambria, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo libraries will continue to be open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Cayucos, Oceano, and Shandon libraries will be open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., with a half-hour lunch closure at 1 p.m.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Flags and ribbons supporting police removed from Atascadero Police Department

Flags and ribbons were placed by locals around the building last month. –This past week, blue ribbons and Thin Blue Line flags which decorated the Atascadero Police Station were quietly removed from the building and its surroundings. The flags and ribbons were placed around the building on April 27 by Atascadero residents Amanda Hawkins and Valoree Fredendall to show support for Atascadero Police Officers.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Regional rideshare invites county residents to ‘Bike There’

–Whether you’re just returning to the office, running errands, or simply looking to enjoy some fresh air with the family, SLO Regional Rideshare invites you to “Bike There,” May 20-23, for the chance to win an electric bike. K-12 students can also enter to win a youth bike. Over 120 destinations countywide will host “Bike There” signs with a QR code to scan to be entered to win. The first 500 participants can also claim an exclusive Bike There Buff-brand neck gaiter, to be mailed or picked up at the Rideshare office.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Registration now open for Atascadero ‘Start Smart’ baseball and basketball

–The City of Atascadero Recreation Division will offer “Start Smart” baseball and basketball programs for children ages 3-5. These programs will take place entirely outdoors at the Colony Park Community Center, located on Traffic Way in Atascadero, May 19 through June 23. Start Smart Baseball will be held each Wednesday morning from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Start Smart Basketball will be held each Wednesday afternoon from 4-5 p.m.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

New detox treatment center crosses fundraising finish line

–San Luis Obispo County is one step closer to having its first and only detox, or Medically Assisted Withdrawal Treatment (MAT) Center thanks to a $250,000 grant by Bank of America to the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO). With approximately 10-percent of the San Luis Obispo County population having substance use disorder issues, the next nearest MAT facility serving low-income patients is in Santa Cruz, Fresno, or Los Angeles.