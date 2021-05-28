Cancel
Yields rise ahead of US inflation data; pound jumps on rate hike hint

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreasury yields advance on Biden’s $6 trillion budget plan; PCE inflation eyed next. But modest gains for dollar as pound spikes after BoE’s Vlieghe hints at 2022 rate hike. Stocks head for weekly gains, buoyed by US data and budget proposal, but tech lags. Bond yields perk up as big...

www.investing.com
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-10-year yields jumps back above 1.50% as inflation rises

(Updates prices) By David Randall NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The yield of the benchmark 10-year Treasury jumped above 1.50% Friday to close out a week in which yields notched their largest weekly gains since March. The moves higher came after the Federal Reserve's main inflation reading rose 3.45%, the most in 29 years, as supply constraints and increased demand for services helped lift prices in May. Overall, consumer spending remained flat last month, following an upwardly revised 0.9% jump in April. The pace of inflation will not likely be enough to prompt the Fed to deviate from its plan to raise interest rates twice in 2023 or to begin tapering its support of the bond market, analysts said. Bond yields fell sharply last week after the Fed's hawkish tone at its policy meeting surprised many investors. "We don't believe that this data will impact the Fed's current plans for reducing extraordinary stimulus and rate hikes," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. "They haven't publicized their plans explicitly, but between the most recent Dot Plot and Fed speeches, they have shown interest in beginning a tapering plan in the next 6-12 months." The yield curve - a measure of expectations of future economic growth - steepened slightly, with the spread between 5- and 30-year Treasury yields edging up to 123.80 basis points from 118.60 the day before. "Today's inflation data was another vote of confidence for the inflation is transitory camp," said Edward Moya senior market analyst, The Americas, at OANDA. Treasury yields are likely to trade in a tight trading range given that "we see no obvious trigger on the horizon that would warrant another repricing ahead of next week's employment report," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. Rates Strategy at BMO Capital Markets. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.5377%, while shorter-term 2-year Treasury yields edged up to 0.4812%. Long duration 30-year Treasury yields rose to 2.1723%. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Two-year note 99-182/256 0.27 0.002 Three-year note 99-82/256 0.4812 0.008 Five-year note 99-186/256 0.9311 0.024 Seven-year note 99-180/256 1.2945 0.038 10-year note 100-204/256 1.5377 0.051 20-year bond 102-108/256 2.1003 0.073 30-year bond 104-112/256 2.1723 0.077 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.00 -1.50 spread (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stocks subdued as investors waver over U.S. inflation signals

Investors sit in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage house on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China February 3, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/Files. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and...
Businesslatinamericanews.net

Gold rises after U.S. Fed chair testimony

CHICAGO, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Wednesday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday. The most active gold contract for August delivery rose 6 U.S. dollars, or 0.34 percent,...
Marketseconomies.com

Gold rises as dollar rises after Fed officials' statements

Gold prices rose on Thursday, to head for the second straight daily gain, as the US dollar's rally paused following Fed officials' remarks about the US inflation expectations and the future of US interest rates. Gold prices rose 0.3% to $1,783.39 an ounce, after opening at $1,778.52, and hit a...
BusinessThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises

WASHINGTON • The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may act sooner than previously planned to start dialing back the low-interest rate policies that have helped fuel a swift rebound from the pandemic recession but have also coincided with rising inflation. The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their...
StocksTribTown.com

Stocks dip, yields rise as Fed hints at dialing back support

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks fell and bond yields rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials signaled they may start easing off the acclerator on their massive support for markets earlier than previously thought. The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower in afternoon trading after a highly anticipated set of projections...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Fed Raises Inflation and Economic Forecast, Hints at First Rate Hike in 2023

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its monetary policy unchanged while raising its inflation and economic forecasts, a move that prompted the Dow Jones Industrial Average to fall more than 300 points. The central bank now sees its favored inflation measure rising at an annual rate of 3.4% in 2021,...
Businessinvesting.com

Treasury Yields Jump as Fed Officials Signal Speedier Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- The 10-year Treasury yield climbed after Federal Reserve policy makers surprised markets and signaled two quarter-point rate hikes by the end of 2023. Ten-year yields rose five basis points to 1.54%, extending a rebound from a three-month low of 1.427% touched last week, as it touched the highest since June 8.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed eyes earlier start to rate hikes

(Recasts with Fed meeting statement; updates yields) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields shot up on Wednesday after Federal Reserve policymakers moved up their projections for commencing interest rates hikes to 2023 from 2024 as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. At the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, the Fed disclosed that 11 out of 18 officials were projecting at least two quarter-point interest rate increases in 2023 even as the central bank pledged to keep a supportive policy in place to aid the ongoing jobs recovery. The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 5.6 basis points at 1.555%, its highest level in a week. With inflation rising faster than expected and the economy bouncing back quickly, the market had been looking for clues of when the Fed may alter the policies put into place last year to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic, including a massive bond-buying program. The Fed raised the interest it pays on excess reserves (IOER) to 0.15% from 0.1% and the rate on overnight reverse repurchase agreements to 0.05% from 0%. The two-year Treasury yield was last 3 basis points higher at 0.1971%. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last about 3 basis points steeper at 135.31 basis points. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened by about 8.52 basis points to 132.01 basis points. June 16 Wednesday 2:35PM New York / 1835 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0425 0.0431 0.018 Six-month bills 0.0575 0.0583 0.017 Two-year note 99-220/256 0.1971 0.030 Three-year note 99-144/256 0.3971 0.055 Five-year note 99-106/256 0.8711 0.086 Seven-year note 99-222/256 1.27 0.076 10-year note 100-164/256 1.555 0.056 20-year bond 101-244/256 2.1291 0.012 30-year bond 103-232/256 2.1961 -0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.75 1.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Stocksbywire.news

Global Markets: Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes

WASHINGTON - Stocks fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for interest rate hikes, driving up U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar. Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn. Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh. The Fed revealed it now expected its first post-pandemic interest rate hike to come in...
StocksUSA Today

Stocks slide, yields rise as Fed sees hikes as soon as 2023

U.S. stocks fell further from their record highs and bond yields rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials signaled they may start raising interest rates by the end of 2023, earlier than they had previously thought. The ultra-low rate policy has been helping the economy recover but has also coincided...
BusinessCNN

Gold loses its shine as Fed hints at rate hikes

New York (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve surprised the market Wednesday with projections that future interest rate hikes will come a bit sooner than expected. Gold bugs in particular were disappointed. The price of gold fell 4% Wednesday and was lower again Thursday, falling below $1,800 an ounce for...
Businesseconomies.com

Dollar jumps to 2-month peak after Fed hints rate hike in 2023

The US dollar rose against its peers on Thursday, extending its gains for the third day, and hit a 2-month high, after the US Federal Reserve hinted earlier policy tightening as inflation and growth improve. The dollar index rose 0.5% to the highest since last April 13 at 91.85 points,...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dollar rises after US inflation data, market awaits Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Jun 15 (Reuters) – The dollar index rose to a one-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by data showing higher inflation in the United States, and as the market waited for the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting for signs of how the central bank plans to start reducing its bond purchases.