Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16 Online

Cover picture for the articleWatch Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Grey's Anatomy S17E16 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16, Levi ends up getting accepted into the vaccine trial, while...

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17 Finale Finds Moments of Joy One Year After COVID-19

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Someone Saved My Life,” the Season 17 finale of “Grey’s Anatomy.”. “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) survived COVID-19 and returned to work within the 17th season of the ABC drama. But unlike every other patient on the show who received a congratulatory clap out when being discharged after surviving the virus, she avoided one. After months back in rotation at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, though, she finally completed her first surgery since having COVID — and was certainly deserving of praise.
'Grey's Anatomy' Writer Meg Marinis On Story Behind Meredith's Clap-Out In Season 17 Finale

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the Season 17 finale of Grey’s Anatomy. In a typical Grey’s Anatomy twist, when Meredith was discharged in Episode 15 after months of battling Covid, she did not get the clap-out all survivors get when leaving the hospital. She had a big one planned. But while all of her colleagues were out front waiting for her to come out, she snuck out through the back, aided by Jackson.
Grey's Anatomy's Kelly McCreary and Anthony Hill Offer Some Promising Season 17 Finale Teases

Watch: "Grey's Anatomy" Cast Teases Season 17 Finale. Grey's Anatomy does not have a great history with weddings. It's not that they're always disasters, exactly, but they just never go as planned. Cristina (Sandra Oh) got left at the altar, which was bad, and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) got derailed from her own wedding to operate on Richard's wife. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) were supposed to have a big fancy wedding, but then Izzie (Katherine Heigl) got a brain tumor, so she and Alex (Justin Chambers) used the big fancy wedding instead. Years later, Alex was supposed to have a fancy wedding to Jo (Camilla Luddington), but then after a series of mishaps, they got married on a ferry instead, allowing April (Sarah Drew) and Matthew (Justin Bruening) to use their original wedding to get married.
Grey's Anatomy pandemic-themed Season 17 was surprisingly moving, despite being extremely weird

Binging through all 16 Grey's Season 17 episodes in recent weeks before Thursday's season finale "played as an extremely recent period piece for me, and watching it was weird and discomfiting," says Emily VanDerWerff. From the perspective of life returning to normal, Grey's COVID-themed season looks starkly different from when it premiered last November. "Earlier seasons of Grey’s have mostly unfolded concurrently with the calendar of our reality. This one reacted to an unprecedented and eventful year by slowing down and stretching out time," says VanDerWerff. "The move worked in the series’ favor in some ways (like making Meredith’s storyline feel vaguely plausible), and undercut its emotional and dramatic payoff in others. The Black Lives Matter protests, for instance, mostly come and go in a single hour, with unfortunate overtones of a 'very special episode'; a less-compressed season less beholden to the events of our reality might have been better able to create an entire storyline about racial injustice. Yet the compressed timeframe also highlighted how the season’s two main storylines contradicted each other, at least a little bit. As Covid-19 became an exhausting reality for the characters, who tried to conserve ventilators and had to deal with their own mandatory quarantines after positive tests, death became part of the background noise of the show even more than usual on a hospital drama. Meanwhile, Meredith’s drawn-out case — one that involves her miraculously breathing on her own after the doctors make the difficult decision to take her off her ventilator — suggests death is inevitable, unless you’re the protagonist of a popular television show." VanDerWerff adds: "Still, in the middle of all its thematic confusion, Season 17 of Grey’s is often intensely moving. I cried multiple times, especially as Meredith’s efforts to survive became more central to the story. Even the season’s least-successful episodes were admirably experimental, like the one set in a different character’s dream (where Meredith grimly intones, 'Time of death: September 11, 2001,' about the character’s long-dead true love, in case Grey’s hadn’t already referenced enough traumatic national events to keep you occupied). Grey’s Anatomy’s 17th season may have been the show’s 'saddest,' but it still had plenty of bed-hopping and weary banter between doctors disagreeing over patients. That life can go on at Grey Sloan Memorial means it can go on anywhere. When Meredith Grey wakes up again (because her daughter cries over her at her bedside — omg, you guys), it seems less like she has defeated death and more like she has accepted the fact that she lives in a TV show. Sometimes, the point of comfort-food TV isn’t that it ignores our reality; sometimes, the point is just that it’s there every week, for better or worse."
What's Next for Jo and Luna on 'Grey's Anatomy'? The Season 17 Finale Will Bring Major Decisions

What’s Next for Jo and Luna on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? The Season 17 Finale Will Bring Major Decisions. Many fans speculated whether Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) would adopt baby Luna during Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy. However, things did not proceed as planned. So, where does the new obstetrics and gynecology resident go from here? Luddington recently hinted at huge developments for Jo in the Season 17 finale of Grey’s Anatomy – here’s what he said.
Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Justice for Amelink!

Amelia and Link have officially hit a rough patch. So much happened on Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17, including a wedding, two marriage proposals, and Meredith's big return to the hospital. Join Jasmin Pettie, Meaghan Frey, and Jasmine Blu as they discuss the hour!. Did Bailey have a point...
Ellen Pompeo Puts Final Season Of 'Grey's Anatomy' On 'Life Support' With Pay Demands?

Is Ellen Pompeo destroying Grey’s Anatomy? One report says her contract negotiation may bring the show to an end. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the Globe, Ellen Pompeo is not content to work for anything less than she thinks she’s worth. Despite making millions from Grey’s Anatomy, Pompeo is reportedly negotiating for another big paycheck despite a rating plunge. A source says, “If she’s to sign for two more years, Ellen wants a raise from her current $20 million to $25 million per year and her team isn’t budging as they negotiate with Disney/ABC.”
The Flash Season 7 Episode 13 Review: Masquerade

It seems as though The Flash is going to focus on character-driven episodes, instead of plot-driven ones, for the foreseeable future. After gaining Cisco's job, Chester was immediately put to the test when Cecile was possessed by a golden mask on The Flash Season 7 Episode 13. And Cecile was...
'Grey's Anatomy' Finale: Proposals, Weddings, Heartbreak & New Beginnings Mark End Of Heavy & Hopeful Season 17

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about tonight’s Season 17 finale of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy closed out its 17th season Thursday night with a finale that fast-forwarded through eight months of the pandemic, from July 2020 to April 2021, and the major life events for the Grey Sloan Memorial doctors over that period, including two attempts at a Maggie-Winston wedding (one aborted and one successful), two attempts at a Link-Amelia proposal (one aborted and one unsuccessful), one Owen-Teddy proposal (accepted) and a successful adoption for Jo who became Luna’s mom — and, in one of the finale’s biggest twists — possibly Link’s new love interest.
Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Hostile Witness

The moment has come! After a year of rumors and accusations, Jeanette Turner and Kate Wallis headed to court on Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 10. All the plot threads and clues brought the story to this satisfying climax. It took three years for the truth of Martin's house to come to light and shake up everything in Skylin.