‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ It was released in 2007 and since that year it has not been missing in the E! programming. In addition, it was the best platform for members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to rise to fame. About this, Kim Kardashian commented that if it weren’t for KUWTK “I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has seen us and supported my family and me these past 14 incredible years. “, as he began to show every familiar detail since he was 25 years old.