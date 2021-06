DUE TO VERY LIMITED INVENTORY: Contact our Online Sales Team at Lennarchicago@lennar.com or by using our web site chat feature for help exploring our current offerings, availability and to schedule your visit. Scheduling ahead of time is always recommended due to high demand in our communities. Please be advised, appointment times are limited due to a high number of requests. Our Online Sales Team is here to help you from 9am-6pm daily! Woodlore Estates the Townes is a beautiful collection of modern urban town-homes in a convenient, amenity-rich location near shops, restaurants and entertainment along Route 14 and within three miles of the Pingree Road, Metra Station allowing riders a traffic–free commute to larger surrounding areas and the City of Chicago. This magnificent new community is located in the highly sought-after city of Crystal Lake, IL. Located on the intersection of Rt. 31 and Rt. 176, approximately 48-miles northwest of Chicago, and just under three miles from Pingree Road Crystal Lake Metra Station which allows for traffic-free commute to the city of Chicago and surrounding areas, this community offers both city excitement and yet suburban relaxation. Woodlore Estates also offers convenient access to major transportation corridors, such as Rt. 14, Rt. 31, Rt. 176, and 1-90; and is within two miles of abundant restaurants, shopping, and healthcare facilities. Residents are served by the District 46 school system: Prairie Grove Elementary and Prairie Grove Junior High. Prairie Ridge High School is one of the finest school systems in the state. For fun and relaxation, Woodlore Estates is less than four miles from Three Oaks Recreation Center and Lake Park/Main Beach, the recreation jewels of the Crystal Lake. Meet our Happy Homeowners. Find out why our customers LOVE their Lennar home. For more information, please REGISTER to be contacted by our Online Team. Our Everything's Included® new homes for sale include top-of-the-line feature.