This Memorial Day, remember especially those who died in Afghanistan, and the loved ones they left behind who still feel the loss deeply
It was a graduation gift from his mother, a chance to skydive. Quinn Johnson-Harris of Milwaukee made that first jump and declared: "I'm going to live in the sky." And he did, joining the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Homestead High School, carving out a career and a calling, visiting 17 countries as he served his nation, just like his brothers and grandfather.