This Memorial Day, remember especially those who died in Afghanistan, and the loved ones they left behind who still feel the loss deeply

​​​​THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Earlier reports have surfaced that Malayalee women who had joined ISIS will not be taken back to the country. The central government has decided not to take back Sonia Sebastian, Merin Jacob, Nimisha Fathima and Rafeela who are currently lodge in Afghanistan jail. — Despite the Afghanistan government expressing willingness to deport them to India, the centre has not given any response yet. Now, Nimisha Fathima’s mother Bindu has made an emotional reply on this issue. Bindhu has asked why everybody has left her daughter to die in Afghanistan.