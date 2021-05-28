DeSantis Raises More than $5 Million in May, Cash on Hand Nears $40 Million

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) raised more than $5.1 million in May with six days still left in the month, according to his campaign committee. Friends of Ron DeSantis reported raking that figure in from contributions during the first 25 days of the month. The group raised a whopping $14 million in April, ending that month with $31.6 million in cash on hand. The figure is about one-third of the combined total spent by DeSantis and his 2018 opponent, Andrew Gillum, which clocked in at about $100 million.