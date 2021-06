After sitting back and watching the rest of the luxury-subcompact SUV scene mature over the past few years, the Lexus NX is getting back in the game with a modernization of its own. The 2022 model is completely new and its styling is more streamlined than the outgoing generation's, featuring LED headlamps and a windshield with a more aggressive rake. Although the NX shares its chassis and powertrains with the Toyota RAV4, the Lexus more closely resembles the brand's small UX crossover, albeit taller and wider. Lexus will likely offer the 2022 model with two different gasoline-powered engines and also two different hybrids, one of which is a plug-in. The freshly minted 2022 NX will pose a bigger threat to rival small luxury-brand SUVs—namely the Audi Q3, the BMW X1, and the Mercedes-Benz GLA-class—than its predecessor did.