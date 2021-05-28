CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Moore, Riley Green + other stars join Big Machine Music City Grand Prix lineup

By Carena Liptak
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleJustin Moore, Riley Green, Danielle Bradbery and Callista Clark have all joined the lineup for an Opry show that's taking place as part of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. The event, a three-day festival...

KPEL 96.5

Justin Moore Performing In Lake Charles Next Month

Country star Justin Moore will bring his high-energy, captivating live show to Lake Charles in November. Justin Moore was born on March 30, 1984 in Poyen, Arkansas. He began performing in high school. After graduating in 2002, he joined his uncle's southern rock band and moved to Nashville. While in Nashville, he met a producer that quickly signed him to a record deal. Since then, Moore has released six studio albums and had eight number one hits.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Whiskey Riff

Riley Green Put A Big Buck Down In Texas

Riley Green has been on the road and playing hard the last few months as part of the “Beers On Me” tour with Dierks Bentley. In August, he kicked off season two of his much-acclaimed Golden Saw Music Hall video series and debuted episodes with musical acts like Jonathan Singleton and Muscadine Bloodline.
TEXAS STATE
nickiswift.com

Here's How Much Randy Travis Is Really Worth

When it comes to Randy Travis, there probably aren't many big-name country music artists who won't say they've been influenced by the star in one way or another. So it was no big surprise to hear that star was one of 2021's CMT Artists of the Year, earning himself the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime award.
CELEBRITIES
Dierks Bentley
Danielle Bradbery
Tracy Lawrence
Alan Jackson
Parker Mccollum
Justin Moore
Rolling Stone

Miranda Lambert’s New Song ‘If I Was a Cowboy’ Is a Wild West Dream

Miranda Lambert dials up the Wild West imagery in a brand new song. “If I Was a Cowboy” is peppered with references to wanted posters, tumbleweeds, and six-guns, and is the country singer’s first solo single since “Settling Down,” off the Wildcard album. “If I was a cowboy, I’d be wild and free / rolling around these towns like tumbleweeds,” Lambert sings in the chorus, dreaming of wide-open expanses and endless opportunity and boasting about her rebellious streak: “You thought the west was wild / but you ain’t saddled up with me.” The payoff line comes with a gender-flipping wink — “If...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s New Cowgirl Pic Has Us Pumped for New Single ‘If I Was a Cowboy’

While we love hearing what the Pistol Annies have been up to (a Christmas album!), we want to give it up for the Lone Star Annie making her own moves on the side. Last month marked a pretty big month for country star Miranda Lambert. She celebrated the 18th anniversary of her very first record deal on top of a Song of the Year Award from the Nashville Songwriters International Awards.
MUSIC
#Abc Audio
995qyk.com

Miranda Lambert’s Pistol Annies To Release Christmas Album

Miranda Lambert announced this morning (9/30) that her trio Pistol Annies with Angeleena Presley and Ashley Monroe is releasing a Christmas album titled Hell Of A Holiday. Miranda posted to Instagram, “It’s gonna be a Hell of a Holiday y’all! @pistolannies first Christmas album will be out Oct 22 💚❤️🎄Preorder vinyl + CD at the link in my bio. Digital preorder + first song “Snow Globe” ❄️🌎 out at midnight ET tonight!”
MUSIC
y100fm.com

Nashville notes

Zac Brown Band will perform on Good Morning America on Thursday on ABC. Mickey Guyton will perform at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in honor of new inductee, Tina Turner. The show will air on HBO and HBO Max on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
williamsonherald.com

Music Country Grand Prix to return Oct. 23

After a year hiatus, the Music Country Grand Prix, a premier Olympic-style equestrian jumping competition, will return Saturday, Oct. 23, at Brownland Farm in Franklin. “In addition to providing an exciting competition for the spectators, the Music Country Grand Prix also provides crucial funding to Saddle Up!, which gives children with disabilities the opportunity to grow and succeed through equine-based programs,” said Lise Bohannon, co-chair with Trina Hayes of the Music Country Grand Prix. “We’re eager to put on this event again and celebrate with the people who play a major part in making Saddle Up! and the Music Country Grand Prix truly special.”
FRANKLIN, TN
Rolling Stone

Pistol Annies Bring Melancholy Harmony to Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December’

One of the most striking moments on Hell of a Holiday, the brand-new Christmas album from the Pistol Annies, comes when Miranda Lambert begins singing Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December.” Initially accompanied by nothing more than a faint church organ, Lambert accentuates the down-and-out spirit of Haggard’s 1973 Christmas song by slowing the tempo and emphasizing the song’s working-class despair when she draws the emotion out of lines like “I got laid off down at the factory/And their timing’s not the greatest in the world.” One of the few non-originals on the Pistol Annies’ new album, “If We...
MUSIC
y100fm.com

Why Carrie Underwood calls her duet with Jason Aldean "the perfect fit"

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's duet, "If I Didn't Love You," was years in the making. While the duet may have come as a surprise to some, Carrie reveals that she and Jason have been plotting for years to set up a collaboration. While the pair have teamed up for live performances over the years, including a cover of Guns N' Roses' "Paradise City" at the 2010 CMA Fest, this marks their first official studio duet.
MUSIC
y100fm.com

Eric Church’s “Heart on Fire” video tips its hat to his past hits

Eric Church adds another layer of nostalgia to his hard-rocking anthem, "Heart on Fire," with a music video that looks back at the history of the singer's career. Only true fans of the Chief will catch all the subtle references that the clip includes to past hit songs and videos. That emphasis on staying loyal to his fan base is par for the course for Eric: He has a long history of releasing new music to his Church Choir fan club first, and his latest triple album, Heart & Soul, contains one disc that he made available exclusively on vinyl for Church Choir members.
MUSIC

