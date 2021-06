Some years ago, my sister Wendy was completing her master’s degree. As part of her studies, she was trained to administer and interpret the Myers-Briggs personality test. To practice, she had several family members and friends take the test. I was one, along with a lifelong friend of mine, Phil. As it turned out, Phil and I were polar opposites, which wasn’t a surprise to our friends and family. I was identified as an ESTJ and Phil as an INPF. At the risk of over-simplifying things, I was categorized as an extrovert and Phil was labeled an introvert.