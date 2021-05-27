Governor Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on State Vaccination Program
Pop-Up Vaccination Sites at Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station Extended for Another Week. Vaccine Dashboard Updated Daily on the State's Vaccine Program Here. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. 87,791 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 690,854 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.www.governor.ny.gov