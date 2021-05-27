Governor Cuomo Announces New Guidance Reminding Employers That New York's Paid Sick Leave Law Covers Any Needed Recovery Time from COVID-19 Vaccination

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the New York State Department of Labor is issuing guidance to all employers that any necessary recovery period from the COVID-19 vaccine is covered under the state's Paid Sick Leave Law. According to a recent survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, among unvaccinated Americans, 48 percent say they are concerned they "might need to miss work if the side effects of the vaccine make them feel sick for a day or more." This group includes nearly two-thirds, or 64 percent, of unvaccinated Hispanic adults and over half of Black adults, or 55 percent.