Publisher’s Corner: Wouldn’t most of us help our siblings if we were asked?
Oh, brother! Brothers Andrew and Chris Cuomo are accused of being nice to each other. Chris, who has the most popular show on CNN, has been charged with the heinous crime of having advised his brother on how to get out of his current mess. Instead of doing the advising mano a mano, Christopher apparently joined a group of so- called “advisors” to tell Andrew how to play the carom off the wall, as we used to say during our Fire Island handball days.legislativegazette.com