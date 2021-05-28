Cancel
Enterprise, AL

Enterprise YMCA holds memorial for longtime tennis instructor

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Enterprise YMCA recently gathered to hold a memorial for Mike Watson, a tennis instructor at the Y for over 20 years, who passed away on Nov. 28, 2020. Executive Director Richard Pipkin said “Coach Mike” made a tremendous difference in the lives of countless families at the YMCA, community and surrounding area by teaching three generations of the same family in Enterprise, Dothan, Ozark and the Wiregrass area.

