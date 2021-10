LANSING - Attorney General Dana Nessel today will join with the Detroit Pistons and Detroit's Project Clean Slate to help 75 city residents expunge their criminal records. The Pistons will host the Department of Attorney General and Project Clean Slate in Heritage Hall at Little Ceasar's Arena this evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for an expungement event where residents of Detroit that registered through the city's Project Clean Slate initiative will arrive for scheduled appointments to meet with attorneys and finalize expungement applications.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO