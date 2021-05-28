Weekly Update: UF/IFAS Communication Key in Florida’s Watermelon Production
University of Florida/IFAS Extension agents provide producers key information in a timely fashion through the Weekly Watermelon Update. When an issue emerges – like gummy stem blight for example on May 10 – Bob Hochmuth, a regional specialized vegetable Extension agent and 11 other Extension agents in the Suwanee Valley region, activate an alert system that informs growers and managers of approximately 50 watermelon farms about the potential threat and how to combat it.vscnews.com