Pecan Crop Looking Better Than Expected

(Undated) – Despite recent rains, some farmers statewide continue to battle dry conditions. According to the latest USDA Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report, topsoil moisture supply was rated 4 percent very short, 28 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Corn condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 32 percent fair, 53 percent good, and 11 percent excellent. Soybeans planted reached 96 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 93 percent. Soybeans emerged reached 94 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 86 percent. Soybean blooming reached 1 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 4 percent. Soybean condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 55 percent good, and 11 percent excellent. Find more information by following the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.