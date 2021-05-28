Did You Know a Cricket’s Chirp is a Great Thermometer

Setting up overhead stirring is really quick and easy on the Mya 4 Reaction Station. Setting up small-scale reactions with overhead stirring can sometimes be difficult and time consuming. With the Mya 4 Reaction Station, this is a thing of the past. Set up overhead stirrers in seconds. The Radleys Mya 4 Reaction Station is a chemistry workstation for your reaction optimisation needs with maximum flexibility in a single piece of equipment from 2 ml to 400 ml vessels. The Mya 4 Reaction Station is a flexible chemical synthesis tool for a wide range of chemistry applications including: Process development, Design of Experiment (DoE), Scale up, Crystallisation studies, Route scouting, Polymorph screening, Lead optimisation, Single or parallel synthesis, Reaction optimisation, Reagent, catalyst & solvent screening, Crystallisation studies, medicinal chemistry. Process development work is much faster, with multiple temperature profiles run independently. With the Mya 4 Reaction Station, it’s quick and easy to set up Process Vessels with overhead stirring as well as performing automated chemistry. Process development chemists and process development scientists worldwide use the Mya 4 Reaction Station for its accurate temperature control (controlling exothermic reactions safely), flexibility and ease-of-use. Read our case studies here: https://www.radleys.com/case-studies/... For more information visit www.radleys.com/mya4 To book an online demo, visit: https://calendly.com/automated-reacti... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radleys_che... Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radleyschemi... LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/77309​ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Radleys​ #chemistry #processdevelopment #laboratoryequipment.