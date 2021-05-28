Bandcamp Friday has helped artists during the pandemic. While it’s taking a summer break, the work isn’t done
It seemed like a nice gesture at the time, if nothing more: As concert tours were getting cancelled and festivals postponed indefinitely last spring, the music webstore Bandcamp announced that, on March 20, 2020, it would waive its commission from any purchases made on the site. Instead of taking its normal 10% to 15% of sales, Bandcamp would pass all the money, minus processing fees, directly to artists.datebook.sfchronicle.com