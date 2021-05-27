Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, GA

Lights. Camera. Augusta. Hollywood sharpening its focus on city as desired filming location

Athens Banner-Herald
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith moviemakers looking for a more accommodating variety of filming locations, Atlanta’s loss could be Augusta’s gain. Production companies’ interest in the Augusta area has been “gangbusters” so far this year, according to Jennifer Bowen, the city's film liaison and vice president of destination development for Destination Augusta, the recentlyrenamed Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

www.onlineathens.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Hollywood#Filming Location#Destination Augusta#Exploregeorgia Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSNBC News

Biden, Putin say progress made in Geneva but gulfs on issues remain

GENEVA — President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin emerged from their meeting in Switzerland on Wednesday projecting optimism for future relations despite continued divisions on thorny topics from cyberattacks to human rights abuses. In separate post-summit news conferences, Biden described the tone of the discussions as "good, positive"...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Justice Department drops probe of John Bolton's book

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has closed its criminal investigation into whether a book by John Bolton about his time as President Donald Trump's national security adviser illegally disclosed classified information, Bolton's lawyer said on Wednesday. The Justice Department also agreed to drop a civil lawsuit...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. New projections saw a majority of 11 Fed officials...