Montana’s Largest Flea Market is This Weekend

It's one of the complaints we hear the most - "all these dang out-of-staters need to stop moving to Missoula!" Not only do we hear it, but here at the radio stations we see it as well. Any story that we post to our social media pages will open the floodgates to the replies about out-of-towners moving here and messing up the normal way of life. I actually just saw a post on Twitter today where somebody said they have a new favorite game - driving around Missoula and trying to see if they can spot a Montana license plate. I have to admit, that one made me chuckle when I read it.