We’ll Be Giving Away Books, Codes, And More on Next Week’s Neverwinter Livestream Giveaway!

Fans are eagerly awaiting the latest title in the Tales of series, and next week Bandai Namco is delivering on more with a brand new livestream. Featured on the stream will be three voice actors for the Japanese version of the game, so players will likely get some nice insight from them about working on this latest title. The stream is planning to air on YouTube on June 18 at 8:30 JST, which will be 4:30AM PT and 7:30 AM ET. Kind of early for those in North America, but hopefully the replay will be plenty for those not wanting to get up early.