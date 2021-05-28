Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

We’ll Be Giving Away Books, Codes, And More on Next Week’s Neverwinter Livestream Giveaway!

By Magicman
mmobomb.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is going to be fun! Here at MMOBomb, we live stream free-to-play games all the time! We also do a live version of our long running Free to Play Cast on Fridays at 1 PM Eastern Time! Want to see what I may be streaming or what Jason or Troy may be streaming? Stop on by! You can find us on our Twitch page every Monday, Thursday, and Friday (with the occasional surprise stream on Wednesdays) at 2 PM Eastern Time. Next week though, our Friday stream will be a little different and if you’re a Neverwinter fan, you aren’t going to want to miss it!

www.mmobomb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeons Dragons#Art#Troy#Mmobomb#Slyph#Butterfly Wings#Refinement Gemstones#Bashin#Ordur#D D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Arts
Related
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Tales of Arise Getting Livestream Event Next Week

Fans are eagerly awaiting the latest title in the Tales of series, and next week Bandai Namco is delivering on more with a brand new livestream. Featured on the stream will be three voice actors for the Japanese version of the game, so players will likely get some nice insight from them about working on this latest title. The stream is planning to air on YouTube on June 18 at 8:30 JST, which will be 4:30AM PT and 7:30 AM ET. Kind of early for those in North America, but hopefully the replay will be plenty for those not wanting to get up early.
TV SeriesCNET

Netflix's Geeked Week virtual event: How to watch Day 5's livestream

Netflix is running its first-ever Geeked Week virtual event June 7-11, and the streaming service teased The Witcher, The Cuphead Show and other reveals for Friday's livestream. Wednesday brought some casting news for Stranger Things season 4, but we still don't have a release date. On Thursday, we got to...
Video GamesIGN

PC Gaming Show E3 2021 Livestream

Watch the PC Gaming Show 2021 live here on Sunday, June 13 at 2:30 pm PT for dozens of new games, trailers, and announcements. Thanks for checking out IGN's Summer of Gaming! Be sure to stay tuned to SoG as our team shares hands-on demos, gameplay previews (including Xbox Series X gameplay and PS5 gameplay), developer interviews, and publisher presentations- and it's all happening in live broadcasts on IGN, IGN YouTube, and IGN's social feeds! Throughout June, IGN's Summer of Gaming 2021 will be showcasing Nintendo news, Xbox news, PS5 news, and new games!
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: Forza Horizon 5

As part of this summer’s all digital E3 events, Xbox and Bethesda held a joint showcase on all of their upcoming titles. Among the announcements came Forza Horizon 5. During the showcase, we got a deep dive into the beautifully recreated Mexico setting. The game will allow players to discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons, and a towering snow-capped volcano – the highest point ever in a Horizon game. Xbox describes the game:
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

PC Gaming Show 2021 live blog

The PC Gaming Show 2021 brought a slew of PC-centric titles. So far we've seen a lot of console titles, but what about the PC gamers? For our fellow laptop gamers, our sister site, PC Gamer, has you covered with the annual PC Gaming Show. The 90-minute showcase promised to be jam-packed with titles covering every genre for those proud members of the PC Master Race. And it did not disappoint with titles covering every genre.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Strategy adventure game Songs of Conquest is coming in 2022

Strategy adventure game Song of Conquest is coming out in 2022, publisher Coffee Stain and developer Lavapotion have announced. The game will be available for PC across Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG. See the new gameplay trailer:. Clearly inspired by 90s classic series Heroes of Might and Magic –...
Video Gamesimore.com

You can pre-order NieR Re[in]carnation in the App Store now

You can pre-order the new Square Enix mobile game NieR Re[in]carnation in the App Store now. The game will be available on November 6. After announcing it during its E3 showcase, Square Enix has now made NieR Re[in]carnation available for pre-order in the App Store. The game will be made available for download on November 6, 2021.
Video GamesIGN

Razer E3 2021 Keynote Livestream

Join Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan live here for the Razer E3 Keynote on June 14 3:00 PM PT. Thanks for checking out IGN's Summer of Gaming! Be sure to stay tuned to SoG as our team shares hands-on demos, gameplay previews (including Xbox Series X gameplay and PS5 gameplay), developer interviews, and publisher presentations- and it's all happening in live broadcasts on IGN, IGN YouTube, and IGN's social feeds! Throughout June, IGN's Summer of Gaming 2021 will be showcasing Nintendo news, Xbox news, PS5 news, and new games!
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Neverwinter prepares for the eighth Protector’s Jubilee starting on June 17

The eponymous city in Neverwinter has some problems. Literally, the place is an adventure magnet, and that means it’s constantly besieged by monsters, demons, demonic monsters, wildlife, fey arsenals… at some point we think there might have been a squirrel invasion. But the city is still (more or less) in one piece, and to thank adventurers for eight years of ensuring that’s the case, the game is hosting the Protector’s Jubilee once more on June 17th through June 24th. Get new rewards like the Throne of the Archfey or the Cyclops War Drummer companion, pick up old rewards, and generally party down for rewards for a week of fun.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

E3 2021 Nintendo Switch game highlights, day one (and a half)

The lack of a physical game floor and hasn’t prevented developers from announcing quite few fun, new titles for the Switch. We’ve also got some updates on games we previously knew were coming. As we look forward to Nintendo’s big day on Tuesday, here are a few other games you’ll want to keep your eye on.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Songs of Conquest Trailer Available

During the PC Gaming Show conference a new trailer was presented for Songs of Conquest, a turn-based strategy game inspired by the classic Heroes of Might and Magic II. The game will debut next year. More than two years have passed since the first announcement of Songs of Conquest. During...
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Bandai Namco E3 2021: How to watch the live stream

"How to watch Bandai Namco E3 2021" is the question Elden Ring-hungry fans want to know as the explosive gameplay trailer premiered at Summer Game Fest last week. Could Bandai Namco potentially reveal more juicy Elden Ring content filled with fiery dragons and other beastly creatures? Well, you've got to watch to find out.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Neverwinter Next Major Module to Welcome the Bard

The multi-skilled Bard class is all set to be added to Neverwinter. This is going to be the latest class introduced to the game since the Paladin back in 2016. Players can expect this new class when the next major module drops later this year on PC and consoles. The...
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Humble are giving away Surviving Mars for the next 72 hours

Need another game? How about a free copy of the colony building game Surviving Mars? You can get it free for 72 hours from Humble Bundle as of today. What's the catch? They want you to get their newsletter, so they will send you all the latest deals. A small price to pay for a free game, and nothing stops you removing yourself from it later if you don't like their emails.