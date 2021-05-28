We’ll Be Giving Away Books, Codes, And More on Next Week’s Neverwinter Livestream Giveaway!
This is going to be fun! Here at MMOBomb, we live stream free-to-play games all the time! We also do a live version of our long running Free to Play Cast on Fridays at 1 PM Eastern Time! Want to see what I may be streaming or what Jason or Troy may be streaming? Stop on by! You can find us on our Twitch page every Monday, Thursday, and Friday (with the occasional surprise stream on Wednesdays) at 2 PM Eastern Time. Next week though, our Friday stream will be a little different and if you're a Neverwinter fan, you aren't going to want to miss it!