The Lewis County Highway Department will accept sealed bids for the resurfacing of Mt. Joy Road. Bids will be opened and read aloud on June 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in separate sealed envelopes, signed and plainly marked with the appropriate project information to the Lewis County Highway Department at 327 Buffalo Road, Hohenwald, TN 38462. No faxed bid will be accepted. All bidders must be licensed General Contractors to perform the type construction herein described as required by the TCA, Title 62, Chapter 6, as amended by Chapter 9 and Chapter 406 of the Public Acts of 1977. In accordance with TCA 62-6-449(b) all bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the bidding contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise, the bid shall not be opened or considered.