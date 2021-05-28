Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Memorial Day holiday travel to rebound to more than 37 million

By Swanton Enterprise
swantonenterprise.com
 28 days ago

TOLEDO — AAA Travel expects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. From Thursday through May 31, more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of 60% from last year when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.

www.swantonenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Cdc#Aaa Travel#Americans#Aaa Com#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Travelfox13news.com

Travel industry rebounding

Business is booming at the airport. A record number of flights left Airside 'C' at TPA this weekend. FOX 13's Justin Matthews shows us how the travel industry is rebounding quickly here in Tampa Bay.
Travelgodsavethepoints.com

US Hits 2 Million Air Passengers A Day, In Travel Boom

Travel in the USA isn’t quite back to pre-pandemic levels, but it’s inching closer. For weeks, the United States hovered around 1.9 million travelers per day, a figure measured by daily travelers passing through TSA airport security checkpoints. Finally, that number was finally eclipsed, as more than 2 million people passed through TSA airport security in a single day, setting a new pandemic era record.
Lifestylepennsylvanianewstoday.com

TSA screens more than 2 million passengers a day for the first time since March 2020

(NEXSTAR) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened more than 2 million passengers on Friday for the first time since March 2020. “The increase in tourists shows the country’s resilience and high confidence in COVID-19 measures, including easy access to vaccines,” said Derbyra, a senior official performing the duties of TSA administrator. Joy said: Press release.. “TSA is ready to provide a safe and secure screening process as part of the overall travel experience.”
Travelfox26houston.com

More than half of Americans plan to travel for July 4th

If Memorial Day was any indication of what’s to come, a greater number of people will be traveling this summer compared to last. Joining us to talk about the projected forecast for this Independence Day, as well as where gas prices are going, is Joshua Zuber with AAA Texas.
TravelConnecticut Post

AAA Northeast: 48 million people expected to travel during July 4 holiday

After more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic impacting trips and travel, AAA Northeast is anticipating the second-highest travel volume on record during the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend. An expected 48 million travelers will be headed somewhere. AAA Northeast said about 91.3 percent — nearly 44 million —...
Public Healthnny360.com

More than 2.1M travelers set single-day record for pandemic

The number of United States air travelers soared to a new record high for the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday. A lofty 2,100,761 travelers were screened at U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday, the Transportation Security Administration announced, which is the first time since March 2020 that so many people have been screened.
Traveleastcountytoday.net

AAA: Independence Day Travel Rebounds to Second-Highest Travel Volume on Record

WALNUT CREEK — A year after COVID-19 shutdown summer travel, Independence Day (July 1-5) travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, this will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day...
Travelsky963.com

47 Million Americans to travel for Independence Day

AAA reports that travel continues to rebound after a year-long pandemic and forecasts travel volumes for Independence Day will be the second-highest on record; nearing the highs set in 2019. More than 47.7 million Americans will take at least one domestic trip this Independence Day (July 1–5). This represents an increase of nearly 40% from last year, yet just 2.5% fewer than the 2019 holiday weekend. Georgia travel figures are also rebounding from last year. Nearly 1.5 million Georgians are forecast to take a trip during the holiday weekend. That’s the second-most on record, and 33% more than the 2020 holiday period. While all modes of travel will see increased demand this Independence Day, road trips continue to dominate this summer. Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car. An expected 43.6 million Americans (1.4 million Georgians) will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019. The 1.4 million Georgians expected to travel by car this Independence Day can expect to find the most expensive gas prices since 2014. AAA members can save on gas by joining the Fuel Rewards at Shell program. Save 30 cents per gallon on your first fill-up at Shell when you join between July 1 and August 31, 2021. Join now at AAA.com/Shell.
Politicseasttexasradio.com

Record Number Of Travelers For Independence Day Holiday

Triple A-Texas reports that about 3.7 million Texans, are expected to travel during the Independence Day holiday period from July 1–5. More Texans than ever, about 3.3 million will drive to their Independence Day destinations. Airports will be busier too as AAA Texas forecasts around 338,000 leisure passengers will fly to get away.
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

American Airlines Adds More Days To Boston Nonstop; Travel On A Rebound

The Wilmington International Airport’s new nonstop route to Boston has taken flight and is on an expanded schedule, airport officials announced Thursday. The American Airlines’ nonstop service between ILM and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) is now running five days a week, a change from the airline's original plan to run a Saturday-only nonstop service, according to a news release.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Near Record 47 Million Americans Traveling July 4th Holiday Weekend

2021 travel volumes nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. The AAA is now forecasting travel volume for the July 4th Independence Day holiday weekend in the U.S. being the second highest on record; nearing the highs set in 2019. More than 47.7 million Americans will take at least one domestic trip...
RetailTravel Weekly

More than half of independent travel agents fear for future

More than half of independent travel agents fear they won’t last three months and a third of industry jobs are at risk, according to analysis from Abta. The association said 57% of small and medium sized travel agents believe they will not have the cash to survive any longer based on current trading conditions and available government support.
TravelFOXBusiness

Airbnb, Vrbo battle for more vacation cabins as travel rebounds

Vacation-rental brands are jostling to persuade owners to list homes on their sites as properties are in short supply in certain outdoor destinations. Sites such as Airbnb Inc. and Expedia Group Inc.’s Vrbo have rolled out features designed to make it easier to become a host. Demand for homes near beaches, national parks and other nonurban areas has been high during the pandemic, but it is accelerating as the economy reopens, vaccinations rise and some companies have announced plans to keep flexible work arrangements in place.