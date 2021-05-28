Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, , Associated Press
Journal-News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks moved higher on Wall Street, keeping major indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in three weeks. Stocks were slightly higher Friday, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks.

www.journal-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Inflation#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#U S Treasury#Harris Financial Group#Aaa#Americans#Democrats#House#Senate#Hp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Oil on track for fifth weekly gain on strong demand

LONDON -Oil prices rose on Friday, and were on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply and OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more supply to the market from August. Brent was up 18 cents, or 0.2%, at $75.74 a barrel at...
StocksUS News and World Report

Stocks Move Higher, S&P 500 Headed for Best Week Since April

Stocks were mostly higher Friday, keeping the market on track for its biggest weekly gain since April. Investors got another set of data showing that inflation is likely going to remain under control for the time being, a relief for investors who have remained keenly focused on the issue for weeks.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China stocks post weekly gain on financials boost

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - China stocks jumped on Friday to snap three straight weekly losses, powered by gains in heavyweight financial firms. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.6% to 5,239.97, while the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.2% to 3,607.56. ** Financial firms underpinned the market, with the CSI300...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Investors play Fed Chairman

* Dow advancing, S&P 500 up modestly, Nasdaq just below flat. * Financials lead S&P sector gains; energy weakest group. * Dollar ~flat; gold edges up, crude advances; bitcoin. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
StocksRTTNews

U.S. Stocks May See Further Upside In Early Trading

After ending the previous session mostly higher, stocks may see further upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 139 points. Stocks may continue to benefit from the upward momentum seen throughout...
BusinessBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Awaiting U.S. Data

The Canadian dollar was directionless in another uneventful overnight session. Traders are content to await further guidance from the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, which is said to be the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. Higher than expected results will reignite the debate as to the timing of the next U.S. rate increase, and undermine the Canadian dollar.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stocks end mostly higher as S&P 500 sets record, sees strongest weekly gain since February

Stocks ended mostly higher Friday, capping a week of gains that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite set records as investors erased a pullback that followed a more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve on June 16, and took a further rise in inflation in stride. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 239 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 34,436, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 14 points, or 0.3%, to close near 4,281, finishing at a record for a second straight session and logging a weekly rise of 2.74%, its strongest since the week ended Feb. 5, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back slightly from the latest in a string of records set Thursday, losing around 9 points, or 0.1%, to end near 14,345. The Dow rose 3.4% for the week, while the Nasdaq gained 2.4%.
StocksUS News and World Report

Stocks Add to Weekly Gains, Helped by Infrastructure Deal

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday as traders were encouraged to see a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending as well as some positive reports on the economy. The S&P 500 marked another record high, beating the peak it set early last week. Stocks added to their gains in the afternoon after President Joe Biden announced the infrastructure deal, which is sure to benefit companies in the construction industry.
StocksMinot Daily News

Stocks end listless day on Wall Street mixed as calm returns

NEW YORK (AP) — A listless day on Wall Street ended with indexes mixed on Wednesday, as nervousness continues to wash out of the market following last week’s jolt by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 slipped 4.60 points, or 0.1%, to 4,241.84 after earlier meandering between very modest gains...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank, retail shares lead European stocks higher; Carrefour gains

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 24 (Reuters) - Banking and retail stocks led gains in Europe on Thursday, as investors focused on an economic rebound against the backdrop of fears of a tapering in global monetary stimulus, while Carrefour rose on plans to potentially restructure its foreign units.
StocksTrumann Democrat

Asian shares mostly higher after listless session on Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after a listless day of trading on Wall Street as the recent bout of nerves over Federal Reserve policy fades. Markets advanced in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong while Sydney and Shanghai declined.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Investors Face New Risks In Stock Market Forecast For The Next Six Months

The U.S. stock market is making it out of the coronavirus crisis, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are hitting record highs. Now what?. With the flames of Covid-19 reduced to embers in the U.S., at least for the moment, the reopening of the U.S. economy provides a tailwind for stocks in 2021. Yet the market appears to be at a crossroads, holding on to big gains from last year and early this year while facing new risks that shape the stock market forecast for the next six months.
StocksBusiness Insider

Canadian Market Modestly Higher; Healthcare Stocks Post Strong Gains

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is modestly higher in early afternoon trades on Thursday, lifted by strong gains in healthcare sector. Consumer discretionary and information technology stocks are also gaining some ground in positive territory. Positive global cues and fairly encouraging Canadian economic data are aiding sentiment. The benchmark...
Stockscloudnewsmag.com

Tesla stock jumps as S&P and DOW retreat

Investors weighed the prospects for economic recovery and continued Federal Reserve support amid the threat of inflation as stocks closed slightly lower, snaping the two-day winning streak on Wednesday. Tesla stock was the best S&P 500 performer on Wednesday and shares rose about 1% in extended trading. The Dow Jones...
Stocksmountainviewtoday.ca

North American stock markets get boost from infrastructure deal and Fed remarks

TORONTO — North American stock markets got a boost from a bipartisan U.S. infrastructure spending deal and overhang from Federal Reserve comments about interest rates. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 50.73 points to 20,215.12. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 322.58 points at 34,196.82. The...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares track Wall St higher, cautious outlook caps gains

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Friday, led by cyclical and technology stocks, as markets tracked a strong finish on Wall Street, although the gains were capped by a cautious outlook of U.S. equities and worries around the domestic economy’s recovery. The Nikkei share average gained 0.73%...
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Why Department Store Stocks Gained This Week

Shares of department store stocks, including Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), were all moving higher this week as a number of news items pointed to the economic reopening reaching full speed as some states removed all of their COVID-19-related restrictions. Additionally, several analyst reports showed consumer spending picking...