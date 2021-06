Today on The Fix: Esports we look at yet ANOTHER SonicFox win, FaZe bringing back Olofmeister for CS:GO and RunAway saying goodbye to Overwatch. SonicFox, revered throughout the FGC with victories in games such as Mortal Kombat, wins their first LEVO Guilty Gear Strive tournament playing as Leo Whitefang. FaZe Clan is planning on bringing back Olofmeister replacing Coldzera in an upcoming CS:GO tournament. RunAway is leaving Overwatch League (OWL) and pens a heartfelt note explaining the decision. Stay tuned to IGN Compete for all of the latest esports news!