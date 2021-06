Ovarian cancer (OV) is a common type of carcinoma in females. Many studies have reported that ferroptosis is associated with the prognosis of OV patients. However, the mechanism by which this occurs is not well understood. We utilized Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) and The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) to identify ferroptosis-related genes in OV. In the present study, we applied Cox regression analysis to select hub genes and used the least absolute shrinkage and selection operator to construct a prognosis prediction model with mRNA expression profiles and clinical data from TCGA. A series of analyses for this signature was performed in TCGA. We then verified the identified signature using International Cancer Genome Consortium (ICGC) data. After a series of analyses, we identified six hub genes (DNAJB6, RB1, VIMP/ SELENOS, STEAP3, BACH1, and ALOX12) that were then used to construct a model using a training data set. The model was then tested using a validation data set and was found to have high sensitivity and specificity. The identified ferroptosis-related hub genes might play a critical role in the mechanism of OV development. The gene signature we identified may be useful for future clinical applications.