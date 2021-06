A pivotal moment in this Philadelphia 76ers season might’ve taken place in the middle of the night this week along I-95 in rural Maryland. Monday night was bad for the Sixers. They lost star Joel Embiid to a knee injury that could cost him multiple playoff games and threaten their title hopes. They fell apart without him in the second half that night, allowing the Washington Wizards to win Game 4 and extend their first-round series. And then their charter plane broke down, and they had to take buses back to Philadelphia.