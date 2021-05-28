Cancel
Miranda Lambert, Husband Brendan McLoughlin Try Out a ‘Grease’ Duet at Casa Rosa VIP Party [Watch]

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Video from Miranda Lambert's star-studded VIP party to celebrate the opening of her downtown Nashville restaurant shows the star singing with friends, contemporaries ... and her husband!. Brendan McLoughlin joined Lambert on the karaoke stage to sing "Summer Nights," a duet from the 1978 movie musical Grease, which stars John...

1027kord.com
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

