Johnson's Bedtime app review 2021

Could you all please tell me how you get your 4 year old to sleep please? Also what time do you aim for?. My Daughter used to fall asleep around 8, now it's creeping more towards 830. We also used to lay with her until she fell asleep each night, but it's not really working any more. She is absolutely bouncing off the walls at bedtime, jumping on the bed, talking non stop, laughing etc. It's really annoying trying to calm her down, but as soon as she's calm, she does go to sleep quite quickly.