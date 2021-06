Given the prevalence of discounts and markdowns in soft goods retailing today, you’d think they were the answer to the sector’s most pressing strategic questions. For instance, in the bumper shopping days immediately after last Thanksgiving, online specialty apparel retailers in the US marked down 60% of their assortments, compared with 48% a year earlier, according to StyleSage. Discounts in this period averaged 26%, up from 19%. Reductions are relentless outside the holiday season, too. Overall, we find that a typical fashion retailer now spends 20%–50% of its net sales on markdowns, including an outlay of 5%–20% of net sales on temporary promotions.