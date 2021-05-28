Cancel
U.S. Politics

DHS says no vaccine passport plans, clarifying Mayorkas

By Associated Press
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security says there won’t be any federal vaccination database nor any mandate that requires people to get a single vaccination credential. It says there are no plans for anything like a U.S. passport. DHS made the announcement Friday seeking to clarify what Secretary Alejandro...

