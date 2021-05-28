Cancel
Marshfield, WI

Police Reports: Retail Thefts and K9 Rika Meth Bust

By News Desk
onfocus.news
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 42-year-old Marshfield male received information that a 19-year-old Marshfield male may have stolen a set of throwing knives from a local retail store. Contact was made with the male who admitted to stealing the item and returned it to this officer. The male currently has two open criminal cases, through Wood and Marathon County, with a special rule to not posses a dangerous weapon to include knives. Charges of Misdemeanor and Felony Bail Jumping and Retail Theft will be requested through Wood County District Attorney’s Office on the male.

