Thankful Outdoors: Remembering Those Who Served

Pack 11 honoring those who served and the community as well. As part of Marblehead’s Memorial Day tributes, our Cub Scouts in Pack 11 had the privilege of joining the other scouting units here to honor the men and women in our community who died while serving in the U.S. military. I want to thank Veteran's Agent David Rodgers on behalf of our entire Pack 11, for the work he does every day for veterans here and specifically for helping coordinate our involvement with the placing of flags on the gravesites of soldiers who gave their lives defending this country. It is a somber, reflective and meaningful practice and one that is incredibly important to the boys and girls of Pack 11 as they learn about civic duty and the rich sacrifices that have been made on their behalf and the behalf of their community. It has also provided an opportunity to reflect on the past year as a scouting unit and on the ideas of "what community means," as we were unable to flag the graves last year due to safety concerns surrounding the pandemic and its newness to our community. I'd like to share some of these reflections with you.