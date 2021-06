Is it time, at last, to dust down the diary and make summer party plans? I think it is and, moreover, I think it’s time to push the boat out a little, too. Serve up one or two or three of today’s dishes (along with buckets of crisps, peanuts and carrot sticks, of course), and they will remind those who have not partied together for so long that partying can be a very delicious thing. It’s been a long time coming, after all.