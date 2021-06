It seems like slowly but surely, life is heading back to whatever “normal” was. There’s not much that I’ve done since March 2020 that has been exactly like it was pre-pandemic. I still wear a mask in public places, I still avoid heavily crowded events if possible. BUT…over this past weekend I did something that did make me feel normal. I had a mask-less date night! I have to admit, it’s been nice being able to buy / rent movies from home that would typically be out in theaters. But on Saturday, I went to a movie theater and saw The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It.