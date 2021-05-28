Zwilling Makes the Best Pan for Eggs We’ve Ever Used
When I'm searing a pork tenderloin or making pan pizza, my cast-iron skillet is the best tool for the job. But the best pan for eggs, hands down, is a nonstick fry pan. For impeccable omelets, creamy scrambles, and crispy fried eggs, I want a fry pan that's as slick as a greased-up air hockey table. Zwilling's Madura Plus nonstick frying pan is just that. I own the entire cookware set—from a 6-inch pan for a single fried egg to the 11-incher I use for a Spanish tortilla.