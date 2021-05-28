Cancel
Zwilling Makes the Best Pan for Eggs We’ve Ever Used

By Brad Leon e
Bon Appétit
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I'm searing a pork tenderloin or making pan pizza, my cast-iron skillet is the best tool for the job. But the best pan for eggs, hands down, is a nonstick fry pan. For impeccable omelets, creamy scrambles, and crispy fried eggs, I want a fry pan that's as slick as a greased-up air hockey table. Zwilling's Madura Plus nonstick frying pan is just that. I own the entire cookware set—from a 6-inch pan for a single fried egg to the 11-incher I use for a Spanish tortilla.

