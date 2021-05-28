Solutions To Hospital Staffing Shortages Sought

The Oregon State Hospital is seeking help from the National Guard. In other industry news, medical schools say they are working harder to add anti-racism training. The Oregon State Hospital’s critical staff shortage reached a new level this week, and officials have called for the National Guard to help fill roles vacated by staff on coronavirus-related leave, the hospital announced late Wednesday. The announcement was a sudden change from a plan released to the public Tuesday, when the psychiatric hospital said it would pull in managers from around the Oregon Health Authority and other state agencies to help with emergency staffing. The hospital still plans to use those managers for temporary staffing. (Ramakrishnan, 5/27)