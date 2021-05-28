Cancel
New Nursing Home Regulation Is Considered

 18 days ago

Connecticut moves forward with legislation that forces nursing homes to be ready for another pandemic. Yet under California regulations, nursing home operators can continue running facilities even after they’ve been denied a state license. Following calls from advocates, the state Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill that would increase...

Akron, OHAkron Leader Publications

More state funding needed for nursing homes

As CEO of the largest not-for-profit provider of long-term care communities in Ohio, I believe I speak for the industry across our state when I call upon the Ohio Legislature to support all residents by ensuring that nursing homes have the resources they need in the state budget. The COVID-19 pandemic hit long-term care providers with great force. While we’ve been working diligently to provide a safety net for older Ohioans, our industry is now threatened by a lack of resources and increasing demands. Our team of state-wide caregivers have the biggest hearts, and no one talks about that. They consider it a privilege to care for the elders of Ohio. I am asking our state’s leaders to step up on behalf of these hardworking, caring staff and most importantly on behalf of the residents who call an Ohio Living community home. Please fight for these esteemed Ohioans in the state budget this spring.
Traverse City, MIGrand Haven Tribune

Michiganders deserve accurate count of nursing home deaths

We were a bit befuddled in April when officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services told a Traverse City Record-Eagle reporter the statewide health agency hadn’t collected data on COVID-19 infections and deaths in small long-term care facilities. Those regulators pointed the journalist toward local health departments and said the 46 dispersed agencies that each serve a small portion of Michigan were responsible for keeping tabs on small adult foster care operations.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Despite vaccines, nursing homes struggle with outbreaks

Jeannie Wells had hoped that regular visits would resume at her elderly mother's New York nursing home once all the residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Around Easter, her wish finally came true, and she was able to hold the 93-year-old's hand more than a year after bringing her mother to the facility for rehabilitation for a fractured hip and knee.
Public HealthArkansas Online

Nursing home deaths fall despite vaccine hesitancy

Nearly a year ago, more than 43% of coronavirus deaths in the United States were tied to long-term care facilities. Now, the deaths of people connected to such facilities has dropped to 31%, according to a New York Times database, revealing an improving picture for the oldest Americans. Throughout the...
Allegheny County, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

Hearing addresses nursing homes

The executive director of a group of senior and assisted living centers in Allegheny County, which includes a location in McKeesport, participated in a public hearing via Zoom last week to talk to state senators about issues nursing homes are facing. Dennis Biondo of Allegheny County’s Kane Community Living Centers...
California StateKPBS

California Considers Changing Watchdog Role Of Nursing Home Inspectors

The California Department of Public Health, which has long been criticized for failing to properly regulate nursing homes, is now considering an overhaul of its inspection program that advocates say will further erode the agency’s oversight. Under the current draft plan, Department of Public Health (CDPH) inspectors would visit the...
skillednursingnews.com

New CNA, LPN Contracts Raise Nursing Home Wages Across United States

Nursing home operators across multiple states have raised wages for certified nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses, thanks to a combination of union actions, post-pandemic market dynamics and public policy shifts. But with operators still facing acute financial pressures, raising wages is not a simple matter. Larger structural changes are...
Health ServicesArkansas Online

Nursing homes still seeing spotty outbreaks of virus

Covid-19 vaccines have allowed nursing homes in the U.S. to make dramatic progress since the dark days of the pandemic, but senior care facilities are still experiencing scattered outbreaks that are largely blamed on unvaccinated staff members. The outbreaks and ensuing shutdowns have jolted family members who were just starting...
Vevay Newspapers

‘Nurse Now’ is new medical program

We have all been there before: it is the middle of the night or the weekend and you have hurt yourself or your child is not feeling well, and you do not know whether to seek emergency care immediately or to wait and see. From a high fever to a possible broken bone to a potential concussion, it can be difficult to evaluate how urgent the situation is and whether a visit to the emergency room or an urgent care is necessary. If only you had an expert to call to give you some guidance.
New York City, NYTimes Union

Commentary: Ease restrictions for vaccinated nursing home residents

Not all New Yorkers have equal access to the reopening of society made possible by COVID-19 vaccination and declining infection rates. Despite having the highest vaccination rate in the state, people living in nursing homes are prohibited by state regulations from sharing a hug, an intimate meal, or a smile in their homes. In the interest of protecting this largely vaccinated population from the minimal risk of contracting COVID-19, current restrictions are causing significant harm and preventing nursing home residents from experiencing the fullness of life that social interactions allow.
Connecticut StateSFGate

Connecticut legislature addresses nursing home deficiencies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some big changes are expected at Connecticut nursing homes in the coming months. From mandatory two-month supplies of personal protection equipment and full-time infection specialists to the ability for residents to have cameras in their rooms, lawmakers passed multiple bills during the regular legislative session that wrapped up on June 9.
Health ServicesValley News

OneCare Vermont facing scrutiny

Vermont is only just starting to negotiate another five-year deal with the federal government that would extend its all-payer health-care model into 2028. But the organization responsible for implementing that program, OneCare Vermont, is banking on a long-term future — though the details of that future remain fuzzy. OneCare has...
U.S. Politicshealthleadersmedia.com

Federal bill would permanently expand telehealth services

A new bill in Washington would permanently expand telehealth services under Medicare and allow patients in rural areas without access to broadband to use audio services, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said. “It should not have taken a pandemic for Medicare to finally unlock the potential of telehealth services — and now we need to make sure that these vital telehealth services continue to be available to patients long after the COVID-19 pandemic is over," Shaheen said in a statement.