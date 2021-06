The Nebraska High School State Finals Rodeo began Thursday at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings. Area cowboys and cowgirls had a strong showing through the first go. Spencer DeNaeyer of Seneca had the only qualified ride in the barebacks on Thursday posting a score of 60. Madison Mills of Eddyville posted the top time in both the barrel racing (17.889) and pole bending (20.824) after the 1st go round. Brooke McCulley of Mullen had the top time in the breakaway roping (2.33). Cody Miller of Broken Bow and Cooper Bass of Brewster are atop the boys cutting after day one. Miller also had the top time in the tie down roping (13.5) and Brody McAbee of Ansley posted the top score in the saddle broncs on Thursday with a 73. Dalton Kunkee of Lexington leads the steer wrestling after the first go with a time of 4.54.