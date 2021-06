Julie Lazar’s first season as head varsity softball coach at Vista del Lago far exceeded expectations. First and foremost, the 12 girls she brought together on the varsity team all genuinely liked each other; always an important part of a strong team, but not easily achieved. Secondly, the girls had talent and worked hard, which led to an 18-3 record, including a 10-0 mark in the Capital Athletic League and a league championship.