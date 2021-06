My take: Definitely spiritual. Why do mines more often than not include an entity? Why does the entity feel the need to terrify me? Why do I when I open my eyes after an occurrence do I see a black object moving away rapidly? I had a dream where the entity walked up behind me to size me up while I can't move. I had another where I'm sleeping "in real life" with my arms crossed and the entity placed his hands, one on my head, the other where my arms are crossed, and proceeded to push me down while I struggled in bed. There was even one where I was on the couch and I was levitated in the air near the ceiling (felt air beneath me) and pushed back down a level below the couch if that makes sense. With that said, what's your take? Experiences?