Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Orexin and the Destabilization of Wakefulness in Narcolepsy

By Debra Stultz, MD
Psychiatric Times
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this custom video series, Stephen Stahl, MD, PhD, discusses the underlining cause of narcolepsy and the role of the neurotransmitter orexin (hypocretin) in the stabilization of wakefulness. Debra Stultz, MD: Welcome. Thank you for joining us. I’m Dr Debra Stultz. I’m a sleep doctor and psychiatrist in Barboursville, West...

www.psychiatrictimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge University#Sleep Medicine#Sleep Disorder#Microsleep#Abbvie#Arbor Pharmaceuticals#Emd Serono#Eisai Pharmaceuticals#Neuropharma#Intra Cellular Therapies#Ironshore Pharmaceuticals#Merck#Shire#Teva#Tonix Tris Pharma#Viforpharma#Genomind#Vertex#Isswsh#Neurocrine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Related
Scienceajmc.com

More Study Needed on Benefits of Immunotherapy in Narcolepsy

These review results show tested immunotherapies had mostly temporar were mixed on the use of immunotherapy to treat narcolepsy, with benefits typically being temporaryy benefits and that because a majority of studies that investigated their use were small, larger studies are needed. The chronic sleep disorder narcolepsy is characterized by...
Real Estatecarolinacoastonline.com

N.C. real estate market explodes in wake of pandemic

Winston-Salem real estate agent Jason Bragg can’t remember the last time he saw a home market as hot as North Carolina’s is right now. “I had a listing two weeks ago where we had over a hundred showings —everybody lined up for a few days,” he said. “The average home sells in a week or less — it’s pretty common for people to put their house on the market and receive multiple offers.”
Healthcbdretailtrends.com

Sleepless Consumers Waking Up to CBD

Sleep-challenged consumers are waking up to CBD as a sleep aid, according to data collected by Chicago-based CBD market analyst Brightfield Group for its U.S. CBD Consumer Insights. For the final quarter of 2020, Brightfield reports that sleep was the No. 1 attribute that CBD consumers wanted from those products,...
Career Development & Advicedrbicuspid.com

Becoming a proactive leader in the wake of a crisis

-- Being a proactive dentist means always looking for opportunities to enrich the practice. To recognize opportunities and be bold, one must be prepared with knowledge from the past, present, and future. With opportunities comes the possibility of change. Leadership means engaging the team in the direction of the opportunity....
Diseases & Treatmentsdailyhealthpost.com

Top 10 Foods That Reverse Fatty Liver Disease

Today, we’re going to talk about the top 10 foods that reverse fatty liver disease. Fatty liver is one of the most widespread diseases in the world, affecting 25% of people globally, including children. Yet, most of us know surprisingly little about it. So, what is fatty liver disease, or...
Mental HealthNature.com

Stress in obstructive sleep apnea

People with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) often have psychological symptoms including depression and anxiety, which are commonly treated with anti-depression or anti-anxiety interventions. Psychological stress is a related symptom with different intervention targets that may also improve mental state, but this symptom is not well characterized in OSA. We therefore aimed to describe stress in relation to other psychological symptoms. We performed a prospective cross-sectional study of 103 people, 44 untreated OSA (mean ± s.d. age: 51.2 ± 13.9 years, female/male 13/31) and 57 healthy control participants (age: 46.3 ± 13.8 years, female/male 34/23). We measured stress (Perceived Stress Scale; PSS), excessive daytime sleepiness (Epworth Sleepiness Scale; ESS), depressive symptoms (Patient Health Questionnaire; PHQ-9), and anxiety symptoms (General Anxiety Disorder; GAD-7). We compared group means with independent samples t-tests and calculated correlations between variables. Mean symptom levels were higher in OSA than control, including PSS (mean ± s.d.: OSA = 15.3 ± 6.9, control = 11.4 ± 5.5; P = 0.002), GAD-7 (OSA = 4.8 ± 5.0, control = 2.1 ± 3.9; P = 0.02), PHQ-9 (OSA = 6.9 ± 6.1, control = 2.6 ± 3.8; P = 0.003) and ESS (OSA = 8.1 ± 5.3, control = 5.0 ± 3.3; P = 0.03). Similar OSA-vs-control differences appeared in males, but females only showed significant differences in PHQ-9 and ESS, not PSS or GAD-7. PSS correlated strongly with GAD-7 and PHQ-9 across groups (R = 0.62–0.89), and moderately with ESS. Perceived stress is high in OSA, and closely related to anxiety and depressive symptoms. The findings support testing stress reduction in OSA.
Healthmumsnet.com

Waking up toddler for antibiotics??

So DS has tonsillitis so he's on antibiotics for 10 days . Every 6 hours, on an empty stomach so 1 hour before food or 2 hours after food!. I've done 9.3,9,3 but waking him up both those times he's horrendous to get back to sleep!!. Should I just skip...
Mental HealthMcKnight's

CBT is ‘highly effective’ for chronic insomnia in the oldest adults, new study finds

Seniors aged 74 years and older who are troubled by chronic insomnia can be successfully treated with standardized cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT, a new study has found. Insomnia in older adults is common and associated with increased mortality and other illnesses, including depression, anxiety, cognitive decline and increased risk for falls. CBT, an evidence-based psychological treatment, has been shown to help ease the condition. But most studies have focused on people aged 65 to 74 years old or older, reported investigators from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City.
Mental HealthWebMD

How I Learned to Manage My Narcolepsy Symptoms

When I tell people I have narcolepsy, a common but infuriating response I get is, “Wow, really? I never would have known -- you don’t look like someone who would have that.”. My favorite reply is, “Just because someone carries it well doesn’t mean it’s not heavy.” While narcolepsy is...
Industrysleepreviewmag.com

Purdue Pharma Studies Sleep Quality Outcomes of Methylphenidate HCl for ADHD

Adlon Therapeutics LP, a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma LP, reports the publication of post-hoc analyses of data from a randomized, double‑blind, forced‑dose, placebo‑controlled safety and efficacy study and a six‑month open‑label safety extension study of Adhansia XR (methylphenidate hydrochloride) extended-release capsules CII in the journal CNS Drugs. The studies evaluated the effect of Adhansia XR on sleep in adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Choudhury on Emerging Treatment Strategies in mCRPC

Atish D. Choudhury, MD, PhD, discusses emerging treatment strategies in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Atish D. Choudhury, MD, PhD, co-director of the Prostate Cancer Center and senior physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, as well as an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, discusses emerging treatment strategies in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Baltimore, MDbeckershospitalreview.com

3rd COVID-19 shot boosts antibody response for transplant recipients, study finds

A third dose of COVID-19 vaccine strengthened antibody levels among solid organ transplant recipients who had suboptimal antibody levels after the first or second dose, according to research published June 14 in Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore evaluated 30 participants who had previously had...