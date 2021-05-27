Psychiatric Comorbidities & Differential Diagnosis in Narcolepsy

Gerald Sacks, MD, and Fariborz Rezai, MD, FCCP FCCM, review the diagnosis of opioid-induced constipation and goals of treatment. Gerald Sacks, MD: A patient will come in and obviously be on opioids—because that’s what we’re talking about, opioid-induced constipation [OIC]—and I’ll ask them how frequently they go to the bathroom and whether they feel their bathroom activity is a full, successful activity. Meaning, do they feel they’re fully evacuating? I ask if they have bloating, nausea, or vomiting. I ask how often they go to the bathroom, and if their bathroom habits have changed since they’ve been on opioids. In other words, let’s say that they were going to the bathroom and having a bowel movement once a day, and now they’re taking opioids. If they’re going to the bathroom or having a bowel movement once a week, certainly that would be a concern.