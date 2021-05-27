Psychiatric Comorbidities & Differential Diagnosis in Narcolepsy

I guess anyone can make an error in judgment and vets are no exception. About eight months ago, I had our vet look at our dog, who had developed a lump on the top of his head in the preceding few months. It was grape sized at the time and presented as firm and movable under the skin. Our dog is a 9-year-old Lab. Our vet thought it likely to be benign and after a needle aspirate was inconclusive, told us to keep an eye on it. Fast forward to the spring and since our dog needed a dental cleaning, we opted to remove the growth and have it biopsied at the same time. We were surprised with the results coming back as a tumor called osteosarcoma, as was our doctor. What can you tell me about this kind of tumor? I understand from reading online that osteosarcoma in dogs is a bad tumor and we are hoping for the best.