Behavioral Interventions and Adaptations in Narcolepsy

By Debra Stultz, MD
Psychiatric Times
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this custom video series, Debra Stultz, MD, leads a discussion on behavioral interventions for the treatment of narcolepsy and adaptation of patients in lieu of seeking treatment. Debra Stultz, MD: We’re going to talk in a minute about what medications we would use, but there are also behavioral therapies...

