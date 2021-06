Yasmin Khakoo is a pediatric neurologist and neuro-oncologist who directs the Child Neurology Program at MSK Kids. I was born in the Bronx to immigrant parents — one from India and the other from East Africa — who were both physicians. I actually never wanted to be a doctor! I wanted to be a third-grade teacher. But in college I realized I was really good at science. I knew I wanted to work with children, so pediatrics was an easy choice. Neurology was actually not my favorite subject in medical school, but when I did my training, my mentor was a child neurologist who inspired me. He had so much energy and passion.