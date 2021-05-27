Symptoms of Narcolepsy: Cataplexy

In this custom video series, Debra Stultz, MD, discusses cataplexy, a vague symptom precipitated by strong emotion that can be masked by certain medications. Debra Stultz, MD: We have several other symptoms, but one of the other specific symptoms for narcolepsy is cataplexy. When I was in medical school, and they taught us about narcolepsy—at that time you had to have all the symptoms to get the diagnosis—they showed a video of a man who had narcolepsy. He was standing with his wife, and she would talk about something. He would get emotional, and he would fall to the floor. There was another video of him sitting in the chair, and he would fall to the floor. OK, I got that. When I see that, that’s cataplexy. But cataplexy is much more than that. It can be a vague symptom. It can be any muscle in your body.