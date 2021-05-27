Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Symptoms of Narcolepsy: Cataplexy

By Debra Stultz, MD
Psychiatric Times
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this custom video series, Debra Stultz, MD, discusses cataplexy, a vague symptom precipitated by strong emotion that can be masked by certain medications. Debra Stultz, MD: We have several other symptoms, but one of the other specific symptoms for narcolepsy is cataplexy. When I was in medical school, and they taught us about narcolepsy—at that time you had to have all the symptoms to get the diagnosis—they showed a video of a man who had narcolepsy. He was standing with his wife, and she would talk about something. He would get emotional, and he would fall to the floor. There was another video of him sitting in the chair, and he would fall to the floor. OK, I got that. When I see that, that’s cataplexy. But cataplexy is much more than that. It can be a vague symptom. It can be any muscle in your body.

www.psychiatrictimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Cambridge#Cambridge University#Sleep Disorder#Cataplexy#Narcolepsy#Ucsf Lsb#University Of California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Ask the Expert: What are the signs and symptoms of scoliosis?

What are the signs and symptoms of scoliosis, and what treatments are available?. Scoliosis is a rotational growth of the spine that most commonly occurs in children, especially during the adolescent growth spurt. Common signs are an altered back and trunk shape, which can be seen well when a child is bending forward at the waist as if he or she is going to touch his or her toes.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

Cholera: Symptoms & Signs

Cholera is a disease characterized by severe, watery diarrhea. Signs and symptoms of cholera include severe, watery diarrhea that comes on rapidly and resembles rice water. The condition can rapidly lead to dehydration and associated symptoms and signs include. rapid heart rate,. dry mouth,. lethargy,. low blood pressure,. vomiting, and.
Scienceajmc.com

More Study Needed on Benefits of Immunotherapy in Narcolepsy

These review results show tested immunotherapies had mostly temporar were mixed on the use of immunotherapy to treat narcolepsy, with benefits typically being temporaryy benefits and that because a majority of studies that investigated their use were small, larger studies are needed. The chronic sleep disorder narcolepsy is characterized by...
Diseases & TreatmentsWREG

Signs, symptoms of a heat stroke and what to do

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re getting out in the heat in these summer temperatures, look out for heat stroke signs and symptoms. loss of appetite and feeling sick. excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin. cramps in the arms, legs and stomach. fast breathing or pulse. a high temperature of 38C or...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

Still's Disease: Symptoms & Signs

Still's disease is a condition that has been referred to as systemic-onset juvenile idiopathic arthritis. It is a condition characterized by inflammation of the joints, and despite the alternative name, it has also been described to occur in adults. Still's disease always causes inflammation of the joints, leading to. joint...
Diseases & Treatmentsancsleep.com

Symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS)

What is Restless Leg Syndrome and Why It’s a Problem. Restless leg syndrome (RLS) disorder (caused by nervous system) that causes uncomfortable feelings in your legs (and other extremities) during the night. RLS usually causes enough discomfort to interfere with sleep (causing sleep deprivation) and so it is considered a sleep disorder as well.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Pencil-in-cup deformity: Causes, symptoms, and treatment

Pencil-in-cup deformity is a rare bone and joint condition usually associated with a severe form of arthritis called arthritis mutilans. On a scan, the affected bone may seem pointed, like a sharpened pencil, and it may wear away at a nearby surface, which becomes cup-like. Arthritis mutilans is a severe...
HealthMedscape News

Depressive Symptoms Tied to Rapid Kidney Function Decline

(Reuters Health) - Adults with frequent depression symptoms may be more likely to experience rapid kidney function decline, a Chinese study suggests. Researchers examined data on 4,763 adults 45 years and older with normal kidney function at baseline who participated in three waves of the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study, in 2011, 2013, and 2015. All had a mean estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of at least 60 mL/min/1.73m2 at baseline and had eGFR assessed at baseline and study exit.
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Neurological, Neuropsychiatric Symptoms Common in COVID-19

Last Updated: June 10, 2021. Symptoms with the highest prevalence included anosmia, weakness, fatigue, dysgeusia, myalgia, and depression. THURSDAY, June 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Neurological and neuropsychiatric manifestations of COVID-19 are varied and common, according to a review published online June 4 in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.
Diseases & Treatmentsmercy.com

Hay Fever Symptoms: When to See a Specialist

Hay fever, also known as allergic rhinitis caused by seasonal allergies, brings misery to millions of people. Those who have it suffer from itchy eyes, watery eyes, nasal congestion, wheezing, loss of the sense of smell, headache, fatigue and more. And with each season bringing on different allergens, it can be hard for people to find consistent relief.
Diseases & TreatmentsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Keeping allergy symptoms in check

While spring and summer bring sunshine, emerging greenery and longer days, they can also bring sinus pressure, headaches, itchy eyes and respiratory problems. More than 50 million people suffer with nasal allergies and half of those also have seasonal pollen allergies, according to The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, which recently released a listing of the most challenging places in the country to live with allergies. In Indiana, only one city, Indianapolis, is in the top 100, ranked as 76 for spring allergies and 58 for fall allergies. That is of little comfort to northern Indiana allergy sufferers, however, as many people experience a worsening of their allergies around springtime, when pollen counts are very high.
Cancerpanolawatchman.com

Guest Column: The signs and symptoms of bladder cancer

May is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month, the perfect time to focus on public awareness and education about this disease. Early detection is a critical step in working towards a cure. Who is at risk for bladder cancer? These are some of the more common risk factors:. Smoking is the most...
Rochester, MNEurekAlert

Senolytics reduce COVID-19 symptoms in preclinical studies

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Mayo Clinic researchers and colleagues at the University of Minnesota showed that COVID-19 exacerbates the damaging impact of senescent cells in the body. In preclinical studies, the senolytic drugs discovered at Mayo significantly reduced inflammation, illness, and mortality from COVID infection in older mice. The findings appear in the journal Science.
Diseases & Treatmentshealthination.com

Symptoms of Dementia (Beyond Memory Loss)

When most people think of dementia, they think of memory loss. For example, people with dementia may have trouble remembering names and faces, or they might also repeat the same comments or questions. However, if you’re only looking for memory loss in your loved one, you may miss some key symptoms of dementia.
Women's Healthmumsnet.com

Symptoms of baby reflux or CMPA

My 4 week old has been having these symptoms and I'm not sure if it's colic or a digestive issue... - Screams from 7pm - 1am... sometimes more, nothing works to comfort him. - Doesn't like being laid flat at night, usually doesn't mind it in the day, but sometimes is fussy.
Workoutsedglentoday.com

Exercise can reduce severe COVID symptoms

If you exercise regularly, you may have a better chance at not developing more severe COVID-19 symptoms if you contract the disease. According to one expert with OSF HealthCare, exercise plays a major factor in our immune response, not only in the COVID virus but all viruses and bacteria and other diseases that you are more prone to if you aren’t moving and develop obesity.
Diseases & Treatmentsgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Complex Interaction Between Migraine Symptoms and Gastrointestinal Comorbidities

Patients with migraine often present with gastrointestinal comorbidities. The relationship of the gut-brain connection to migraine was discussed in a narrative review published in Headache. Researchers from Impel NeuroPharma and Stanford University searched publication databases for studies of the gut-brain connection, migraine, and gastric disorders. There has been evidence of...
Diseases & Treatmentspt-pedia.com

Myasthenia Gravis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular condition that causes muscle weakness and severe fatigue. The term “myasthenia gravis” is Latin and Greek in origin, and means "grave muscle weakness." The condition primarily affects the skeletal muscles, or the muscles attached to bones and responsible for skeletal movement. As many...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Dr Michael Thorpy Discusses the Efficacy of Solriamfetol on EDS Associated With Narcolepsy

Michael Thorpy, MD, director, Sleep-Wake Disorders Center, Montefiore Medical Center, and professor of neurology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, speaks on the efficacy of solriamfetol observed in patients with excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy, and which patient groups may best benefit from this therapy. The efficacy of solriamfetol (Sunosi)...