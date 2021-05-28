Toby Keith Headlines 2021 Pendleton Whisky Music Fest Lineup

Toby Keith is coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center on Sunday, October 17, 2021 with special guest Colt Ford and Wyomings's own Chancey Williams. The familiar maxim of the triple threat – singer, songwriter, and musician – doesn't begin to cover it for Toby Keith, one of the modern era's most complete self-directed hit makers. And Keith's most recent months are a remarkably accurate representation of his entire career. In October 2019, he released Toby Keith Greatest Hits: The Show Dog Years, a collection of his songs that features more than a dozen tracks with four newly recorded songs including “That’s Country Bro” and “Don’t Let The Old Man In,” which was inspired by a conversation he had with Clint Eastwood and was later featured in Eastwood’s movie, “The Mule.” The album also includes country's most impactful viral event, "Red Solo Cup,