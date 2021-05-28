Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Toby Keith Headlines 2021 Pendleton Whisky Music Fest Lineup

By Pete
Posted by 
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest has become a tradition over the last few years, bringing in the biggest acts across different genres to the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. We're excited to share with you that one of country music's greatest performers is ready for the Party in Pendleton. Toby Keith will...

975kissfm.com
97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
450
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Walker
Person
Jesus
Person
Clare Dunn
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Toby Keith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Pendleton Round Up#Party#Eric Church Macklemore#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
Oklahoma City, OKallaccess.com

Toby Keith

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Show Dog Nashville's Toby Keith has announced that after a year's hiatus, the Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic will return to Oklahoma City on Friday, June 11th and Saturday, June 12th. This year's event will have music, headlined by Show Dog Nashville's Clay Walker, joined by local favorite Banana Seat. There will also be dinner and a loaded auction with a deluxe assortment of items, followed by a double shotgun golf tournament starting on the 12th. Silent auction bidding is open to the public, and begins Saturday, June 5th at winningticket.com/tkfgc-2021.
FestivalWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 4, for Pendleton Whisky Fest

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest will take place July 10, 2021, at the Pendleton Round-Up grounds, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4. The artist lineup was announced Friday, May 28, and features Toby Keith, with Cole Swindell, Clay Walker, Clare Dunn and DJ Sovern-T.
Albany, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Brantley Gilbert & Toby Keith Are Coming To The Hudson Valley

The number of Country shows coming Upstate New York in the months ahead is getting pretty impressive. The list of shows coming to the Capital Region for the back-end of the year has gotten very impressive very quickly. With the Zac Brown Band, Lady A , Brothers Osborne, and more coming we have LOTS to look forward to. The same applies to a lot of venues that are not too far from the Albany area. Now we can add Brantley Gilbert and Toby Keith to the impressive list of shows in the Capital Region and the surrounding areas.
thegreenvillestandard.com

Hank music fest is back

Despite the heat, humidity, occasional rain down pour, and the feared remains of the COVID pandemic; the 42nd Hank Williams Music Festival appeared to be a success judging from the crowds. Fans from Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas, Kentucky and Missouri made the long trip for the event. The official tally for...
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Toby Keith Shares 2021 'Country Comes to Town' Tour Dates

Oklahoma-born country music veteran Toby Keith will be busy for the rest of the year, based off the 25 upcoming concerts announced for his Country Comes to Town tour. The tour bares the name of a Top 5 single from Keith's 1999 album How Do You Like Me Now?! No word yet on each date's opening acts, though Concert Fix reports that special guest Clay Walker will appear at select stops.
CelebritiesKBOE Radio

TOBY KEITH KICKING OFF TOUR THIS WEEK

Toby Keith is ready to go back on the road. The singer is set to launch his “Country Comes to Town Tour,” this weekend. The 25-city tour, with special guests Colt Ford, Jackson Dean, Matt Stell, Clay Walker and more on select dates, kicks off June 20th in Prescott, Arizona, wrapping December 3rd in Estero, Florida, with more dates expected to be announced.
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

Toby Keith Coming to Wyoming Ford Center in Casper October 17th

Toby Keith is coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center on Sunday, October 17, 2021 with special guest Colt Ford and Wyomings's own Chancey Williams. The familiar maxim of the triple threat – singer, songwriter, and musician – doesn't begin to cover it for Toby Keith, one of the modern era's most complete self-directed hit makers. And Keith's most recent months are a remarkably accurate representation of his entire career. In October 2019, he released Toby Keith Greatest Hits: The Show Dog Years, a collection of his songs that features more than a dozen tracks with four newly recorded songs including “That’s Country Bro” and “Don’t Let The Old Man In,” which was inspired by a conversation he had with Clint Eastwood and was later featured in Eastwood’s movie, “The Mule.” The album also includes country's most impactful viral event, "Red Solo Cup,
MusicPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

28 Years Ago: Toby Keith Earns His First No. 1 Song

On June 5, 1993, Toby Keith earned his first No. 1 song on the Hot Country Songs Billboard chart, "Should've Been a Cowboy." Keith wrote the song himself; it was his debut single. Co-produced by Nelson Larkin and Harold Shedd -- the pair that also co-produced all of Keith's self-titled...
Entertainmentthecountrynote.com

Party On: Toby Keith Brings Country to Town

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Singer, songwriter and entertainer Toby Keith will continue the Country Comes To Town Tour June 20 in Prescott, Arizona after recently launching in California, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Montana. With dates on the books through next summer and more to come soon, a triumphant return to live events will be the celebration of the year over and over again nationwide.
Musiccuriocity.com

The lineup of Ballard's first in-person music fest was just announced!

In April we found out that you’ll be able to attend a music festival with live music this fall. It’s called Freakout Festival and while that seemed a little crazier last month it’s still kinda hard to believe. After all, none of us are used to normal concertgoing times at this point. But if you plan on attending you should be excited because the lineup was just announced.
Musiccountry1037fm.com

Gallery: Carolina Country Music Fest 2021 Recap

Sunday night, before headliner Luke Combs took the stage at the Carolina Country Music Fest, the words “But there’ll be crowds and there’ll be shows” appeared on the stage. Those words, written in white on a black background were from the song “Six Feet Apart” Combs penned during quarantine. And to me, there wasn’t a better way, to sum up, the entirety of the weekend.
allaccess.com

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Set For September 17-18

The 2021 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, set for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th and SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th at LAS VEGAS’ T-MOBILE ARENA, and the DAYTIME STAGE on SEPTEMBER 18th have made this year's lineups public. The show will be hosted by RYAN SEACREST. The main stage will feature performances by BILLIE EILISH, CHEAP...
MusicPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Toby Keith To Perform at Fort Polk in September

Country music icon, Toby Keith, is heading to Fort Polk for a big show. Keith's concert was originally set to be on November 7 last year, but the show was postponed due to the pandemic and has now been rescheduled. Toby Keith is set to perform live on Friday, September...